KITCHENER -- There was no shortage of sunshine to end the work week and start the weekend. High heat and humidity is also set to build back in, with values increasing over the weekend.

Sunday temperatures are forecast in the low 30s with humidity levels around 40 degrees Celsius. Overnight lows will hover around 20 C, providing little relief.

With clear conditions for most of the weekend, this will provide great opportunities to view Comet Neowise. (https://kitchener.ctvnews.ca/video?clipId=1999933)

Increasing cloud cover is expected later in the day on Sunday, especially for communities closer to Lake Huron and Georgian Bay as the next system approaches.

Hot temperatures will persist Monday to start the work-week with periods of rain and the threat of thunderstorms.

After that front passes, temperatures will cool off, returning closer to seasonal mid-week next week. A seasonal average daytime high in Waterloo Region is about 26 C and a low is near 14 C.

The Waterloo International Airport has already recorded 18 days with temperatures at or above 30 C this year. On average, Waterloo Region sees about eight days over 30 in a calendar year.