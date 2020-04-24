KITCHENER -- Spring-like conditions are on the way for the final weekend of April.

Clouds are continuing to clear making way for sunshine on Saturday partnered with temperatures near seasonal.

Through Saturday, clouds are forecast to roll in west to east ahead of the chance of rain overnight into Sunday.

This system stays south of The Great Lakes scraping along the Highway 401 corridor. Areas closer to Georgian Bay have a lower chance of showers through Sunday. Cottage Country will likely stay clear.

A pleasant start to the work-week could be in store as temperatures are remaining near seasonal if not slightly below to end April and begin May.

The next system is set to move in mid-week bringing widespread rain.