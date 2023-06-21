Sunrise Ceremony held in downtown Kitchener on National Indigenous People’s Day

National Indigenous People's Day was celebrated in downtown Kitchener with an early morning Sunrise Ceremony led by Haudenosaunee community members.

Attendees gathered in front of THEMUSEUM on King Street Wednesday morning to share teachings and give thanks.

Medicine was thrown into the ceremonial fire outside, followed by traditional dances indoors and refreshments. This marked the seventh year of the ceremony, with its goal remaining unchanged.

"The ceremony is always different. Every ceremony is always a little different. But the basis of it is to share the teachings of the Haudenosaunee and the importance of being respectful and aware of our natural environment and resources," said Kelly Fran Davis, a Sunrise Ceremony leader.

The event serves as a reminder to honour Indigenous heritage and foster unity through cultural celebration.