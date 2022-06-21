Sunrise ceremony held in downtown Kitchener for National Indigenous People's Day

Dozens came together in downtown Kitchener Tuesday morning to start National Indigenous People's Day off right.

A traditional sunrise ceremony was held in front of THEMUSEUM by Haudensaunee community member Kelly Anne Davis.

"The sunrise ceremony is to help people start their day in the best way possible, and the best way to do that is to be thankful," said Davis. "To think about all the things in creation that are constantly working to have a healthy natural thriving environment which we benefit from as humans."

Davis spoke to the crowd about gratitude as well as the importance of reconciliation.

"It's good to see kids, even a baby on the back of mom, and all the different people that came out this morning," said Davis. "This is important, it's important for reconciliation work. It takes everybody to build a community and to maintain a healthy community and health environment for children.

"That's what I like to take my work towards: reconciliation. Yes we know about the history or we can get to know about it, but engage with Indigenous people and share."

Guests were invited to throw tobacco into the ceremonial fire and give thanks to whatever they wanted to give thanks to.

A sunrise ceremony is held outside THEMUSEUM in Kitchener. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener) (June 21, 2022)

The ceremony ended with guests communing inside THEMUSEUM to enjoy coffee and pastries.