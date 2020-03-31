KITCHENER -- A long-term care home in Kitchener says one of its staff members has been affected by the ongoing pandemic.

A non-resident care member at Sunnyside Home has been affected by the spread of COVID-19 in the community, according to a post on the Region of Waterloo website.

Exactly how the employee has been affected is not clear.

CTV News has reached out to the region for clarification.

As of March 30, there are no confirmed cases in residents of Sunnyside Home.

The facility, located on Franklin Street North, is a 236 bed long-term care home with a mix of private and semi-private rooms.

On Monday, public health officials reported that there were a total of 103 cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region.