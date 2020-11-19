KITCHENER -- We continue to ride the November weather rollercoaster in southern Ontario. Mild air has returned once again but it isn’t going to stick around long.

The warm weather continues Friday with temperatures climbing into the teens for many communities. Extreme southwestern Ontario is expected to approach the upper teens Friday afternoon.

The gusty southwest wind will also continue, in Waterloo Region gusts between 30-50 km/h persist Friday. Environment Canada has issued Special Weather Statements for areas along the northern shores of Lake Erie, for gusts near 80 km/h Thursday.

Sunshine & mild temps. today with a gusty southwest wind. Special Weather Statements are in place near Lake Erie for winds up to 80km/h @CTVKitchener pic.twitter.com/2SRCt06Srt — Shannon Bradbury (@ShannBradbury) November 19, 2020

Cooler temperatures return for the weekend with daytime highs remaining near the freezing mark. Clouds roll in Saturday with a brisk northwest wind.

The next system threatens periods of rain and snow Saturday overnight and Sunday. A messy mix is possible and the transition from rain to snow occurs.

The chance of showers or flurries lingers Monday and temperatures stay near if not below seasonal in the long range.

A seasonal daytime for Waterloo Region is 4 with a low of -2.