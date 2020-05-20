KITCHENER -- Wednesday marks exactly one month until the summer solstice, on June 20th, and it seems fitting our temperatures climbed to seasonal under a clear sky.

The daytime high for Waterloo Region is about 20 degrees, while the low is near 8C. Temperatures are forecast to gradually rise above seasonal in the coming days.

Sunny and seasonal conditions are expected again Thursday, with a breezy east wind, similar to Wednesday.

Friday temperatures will rise to the low 20s with a mix of sun and clouds. Communities southwest of Kitchener-Waterloo will have a chance showers, while the Golden Horseshoe will likely stay dry with cloudy periods in the afternoon.

The weekend features temperatures in the mid to high 20s for parts of southwestern Ontario. Sun mixes with clouds Saturday and Sunday. Scattered showers move in Sunday and early next week.