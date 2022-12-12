Sunday stabbing in Kitchener sends two men to hospital

Two men were stabbed after being confronted by a group of people on Sunday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police received a report of the two men being taken to the hospital with stab wounds shortly before 5 a.m.

Following an investigation, officers determined the stabbings happened around 3:10 a.m. at a business near King Street East and Scott Street in Kitchener.They believe the men were confronted by a group of peopleand then stabbed.

One of the victims is from Kitchener and the other is from Guelph. Both were taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the victims and alleged attackers are believed to know each other.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone who may have been in the area or with information is to contact them.