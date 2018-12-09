

CTV Kitchener





Construction on the 401 will result in some significant detours for drivers starting Sunday night.

The westbound ramp to Highway 8 and King Street East will close starting at 10 p.m.

That means drivers will only have the option of exiting at Hespeler Road or Homer Watson Boulevard.

The left and centre lanes of both the east and westbound lanes will also be closing Monday between Hespeler Road and Highway 8.

Those reductions will start at 8 p.m. and continue until Thursday at 6 a.m.

Drivers are being advised to plan for an alternate route.