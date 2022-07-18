Sunday fire in Kitchener intentionally set: police

Police have determined a fire Sunday morning in Kitchener was set intentionally.

On July 17 at approximately 10 a.m., emergency services responded to reports of a fire in the area of Riverbend Drive and Wellington Street North in Kitchener.

Police said there were no reported injuries.

Kitchener Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.