KITCHENER -- The beginning of May typically sparks the transition to spring and summer sports for a lot of kids, but this year many will have to wait longer than usual to hit the field.

Most cities have a ban on using public sports fields and facilities until July, making it impossible for any league to start practicing or playing before then.

Many leagues in the area are still allowing players to register and are preparing for a season so they can get underway more quickly when they are allowed to do so.

“Behind the scenes we’re preparing for the baseball season” President of Guelph Minor Baseball Jeff Hoffman tells CTV in a video call. “We’ve got equipment ordered, uniforms ordered. All we need is that positive news from the government.”

The president of the Kitchener Minor Girls Softball Association, Steve Miller says by still accepting registration it allows his league to get underway more quickly once the city allows them to get up and running.

“The girls want to play,” Miller tells CTV News in a video call. “In the event that this clears up and we’re able to get out onto a field, we want to be able to give them that option to do that.”

Miller says that, whether the league begins on July 1 or is cancelled outright, the safety of players, officials and spectators will always be the driving force behind the decision.

“Their safety is paramount. Their protection is paramount and our number one priority,” he says.

Hoffman agrees that safety will be front and centre if a season begins.

“Things like handshakes will probably be a little bit harder to do,” he says. “Hand wash stations or hand sanitizer available in the dugout will be something you could potentially see.”

These are all ideas most say are a small price to pay if it means having the opportunity to get out on a field this summer.

“It would be a very free experience for people,” the President of the Cambridge Minor Baseball association, Matt Durocher tells CTV News in a video interview. “I think in general baseball is a social sport. People like to interact. Parents like to socialize with other parents.”

That's a sentiment that Miller agrees with.

“I want to see my daughter out there playing with her friends,” he says. “To be able to cheer each other on and have that excitement and to go through the pains of losing and the joys of winning, I’m really excited for that and I know they are too.”

Every organization that CTV spoke with says that, if their season is cancelled, everyone who registered will get their money back.

The best way to get information at this time is to go to each league's website.