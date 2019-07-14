

CTV Kitchener





Over 2,000 kids have signed up reading clubs at the Waterloo Public Library this summer.

Library employee Kelly Kipfer says it’s about more than just keeping their minds sharp for school in September.

“It’s about kids reading because they’re finding it a fun thing to do during the summer,” she said. “That’s going to have all kind of positive benefits on their reading for life.”

Young reader Odessa Bellavance says she signs out about three books a week.

“It’s just fun and keeps me busy,” she said.

The Waterloo Public Library offers four different levels of reading clubs for different ages.

“We’re getting as many kids involved in celebrating reading and enjoying being at the library as possible,” said Kipfer.

Mark Van Dyke says he gets his son a book for each day of the week.

“He likes books where he can learn different skills,” he said. “He also likes books where he can pretend. It helps keep his mind sharp.”

Anyone who wants to get their kids involved in summer reading can visit the Waterloo branch or go online to their website.