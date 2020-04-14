KITCHENER -- Stratford says its new green bin program has gotten off to good start.

In its first week the city collected a total of 27.6 tonnes of material.

That’s the equivalent of 1,200 to 1,500 bags of garbage that would have otherwise gone to the landfill.

Approximately 9,000 green bins were handed out to homeowners in the months leading up to the launch of the program.

Stratford’s goal is to divert 1,000 tonnes of waste from its landfill.

Everything collected from the green bins will eventually make its way to a processing facility in London where it will be turned into bio-gas.