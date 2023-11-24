Subdued Black Friday in Waterloo Region

It’s Black Friday, meaning many stores are dropping their prices – both online and in-person.

The day typically sees customers lined up for the opportunity to get their hands on some big savings.

While there was a small group waiting at Best Buy in Waterloo this morning, it’s different than how Black Friday used to look, with people waiting in lines for hours to get in the store.

“The pandemic really changed the way we do things here,” Waterloo Best Buy operations manager Chris Brown said. “We stretch it out from being one day to an entire months worth of sales. So we did start bringing our sales earlier out into the month and we’re seen great success with those weekly sales leading up today being the big event of the month.”

Best Buy says they now see a bump in customers when they first open then again when many people get off work in the evening.

Meanwhile the Boardwalk in Waterloo was also busy, but there was no in-person rush like in years past.

More to come.

A group of shoppers wait for Best Buy in Waterloo to open on Black Friday, 2023. (Brandon Guitar/CTV Kitchener)