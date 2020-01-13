KITCHENER -- A single-vehicle crash on Highway 8 caused a slowdown on Monday morning.

Provincial police say they were trying to stop a vehicle for stunt driving, but the vehicle didn't stop until it crashed.

Two occupants reportedly got out and fled the scene on foot.

The driver, 22, was found a short distance away with the help of regional police.

Nobody was hurt in the crash.

The driver has been charged with stunt driving and driving without a license.

The OPP closed the off-ramp during an investigation but it has since reopened.