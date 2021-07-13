KITCHENER -- A male youth is facing stunt driving charges and lost his vehicle for two weeks after police said he was travelling more than twice the speed limit in a Wellesley Township residential area.

Officers stopped the vehicle in the area of Hergott Road and Industrial Crescent around 6 p.m. Monday. They said the driver was going 107 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

The male youth was charged with several offences, including stunt driving, speeding, driving left of centre, improper tires and G1 driver travelling without another qualified driver.

He lost his vehicle for 14 days and his licence for 30 days.

He's due in court in August.