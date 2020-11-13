Advertisement
Stunning sunset captured around southern Ontario
Published Friday, November 13, 2020 3:47PM EST
April, Goderich Beach
KITCHENER -- This Friday the 13th is a fairly cloudy and grey one, with scattered showers or flurries and a gusty wind.
After Thursday’s gorgeous fall weather, though, the sunset provided quite a sight in southern Ontario.
CTV Kitchener viewers shared their photos of the sky.
Cathy Broughton, Mount Forest
Debra Cochrane, Cambridge
Karen Allen, Listowel
Linda Dickson, Conestoga Lake
