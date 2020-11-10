KITCHENER -- Not only are we being spoiled with late-summer weather in mid-fall, the sunrises and sunsets have also provided spectacular sights lately.

CTV Kitchener viewers shared the morning sky from various locations in Southwestern Ontario.

Anne Atkinson says “Coffee on the deck this morning watching the sunrise over Baden! Fantastic start to the work day!”

Marianna and Jeremy Kittel shared photos of the magnificent view from downtown Waterloo.

Barb from Cambridge says, “amazing sunrise this a.m., had to get Ellie out for a walk so we could enjoy the colours!”

This photo from Ken Summers in Kitchener was captioned “welcome to a beautiful fall day.”

Don Thomas shared this photo of the morning’s impressive and colourful cloud formations at sunrise in Cambridge.

Grahame Farquhar captured the sunrise this morning in Waterloo.