An Erin woman is celebrating a big win following a Lotto Max draw at the end of March.

Anne Cross, 59, won $78,331.30 in the March 29 draw, discovering her winnings at a variety store.

“I scanned it four times—I was stunned and shaking,” she told OLG at the prize centre in Toronto.

The mother of two and grandmother of four plans on sharing the money with her family, buying a new vehicle and doing some projects around the house.

“Dreams that you think won’t come true sometimes happen when you least expect it,” she told OLG.

The winning ticket was bought at a Petro Canada on Guelph Street in Georgetown.