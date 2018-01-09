

CTV Kitchener





A stun gun was used to bring a man under control and place him under arrest in a Kitchener neighbourhood Tuesday afternoon.

It started around 1:45 p.m. on Stonybrook Drive, near Westmount Road and Greenbrook Drive. Waterloo Regional Police officers were dispatched to a house on Stonybrook following a report of an altercation.

According to police, a man left the area in a vehicle. Eventually, he ended up colliding with a police cruiser on Ruby Street, near Highland Road and Queen Street.

Police say the man “became assaultive” as an officer tried to arrest him, at which point the stun gun was fired.

The man, who was then taken to hospital for assessment, will be facing charges.

Police say the officer who was trying to arrest the man received minor injuries, while the cruiser received minor damage.