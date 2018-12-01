

CTV Kitchener





A 36-year-old male faces charges after a search warrant was executed in Woodstock.

On Nov. 30, the Woodstock Police Service's criminal intelligence and drug enforcement unit carried out the warrant at an address on Dundas Street.

A stun gun, Canadian currency and suspected stolen property were seized.

Mathew Cain, 36, was charged with failing to comply with recognizance and probation order, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of property obtained by crime.

Police said the investigation was ongoing, and thus could not provide further details.

In a press release, police asked anyone with information about the investigation or drug trafficking to contact them.