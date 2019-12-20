KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police are thanking the community for helping make the annual Stuff a Cruiser campaign a smashing success.

Donations of toys and cash were collected across the region this month to make ensure that no child would go without something to open on Christmas morning.

This year, over 7,000 toys were collected and nearly $13,000 was raised for families in need.

The @WRPSAux @WRPSToday #2019StuffaCruiser totals are in. 7214 toys & $12,938.10 in cash was donated by the generous donors of Waterloo Region. With this year’s donations, our members have collected 63,771 toys and $82,978.19 over the 10 years of #StuffaCruiser. #TrulyThankful pic.twitter.com/Y12RNngHI1 — WRPS Auxiliary Unit (@WRPSAux) December 19, 2019

Police say over the past decade they've collected more than 63,000 toys and over $82,000.

This was the 10th annual Stuff a Cruiser toy and donation drive for the Waterloo Regional Police Service.