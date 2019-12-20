Stuff a Cruiser a success in Waterloo Region
CTV Kitchener Published Friday, December 20, 2019 7:12AM EST
Donations of toys and cash were collected across Waterloo Region for the annual Stuff a Cruiser campaign on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police are thanking the community for helping make the annual Stuff a Cruiser campaign a smashing success.
Donations of toys and cash were collected across the region this month to make ensure that no child would go without something to open on Christmas morning.
This year, over 7,000 toys were collected and nearly $13,000 was raised for families in need.
Police say over the past decade they've collected more than 63,000 toys and over $82,000.
This was the 10th annual Stuff a Cruiser toy and donation drive for the Waterloo Regional Police Service.