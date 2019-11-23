

Jeff Pickel, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – It wasn't people packing a GRT bus on Saturday afternoon: instead, food filled the seats for a good cause.

The 2019 Stuff A Bus campaign is happening this weekend at the Laurentian Hills Zehrs and the Cambridge Mall.

The Food Bank of Waterloo Region is hoping to raise enough donations to fill a city bus to help prepare for the holiday season.

"Again a great turn out this year, if you haven't had the chance to drop by, it'd be nice if you could," said event spokesperson and radio host Dan Delorme.

Most needed this year are items like peanut butter and other spreads, canned fruits, meats and fish as well as rice.

Last year, the event raised more than $25,000 and collected over 12,500 lbs of food.

This year's event runs until 6 p.m. on Sunday.