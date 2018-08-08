

CTV Kitchener





Nearly 100 international students in Waterloo Region could be affected as tensions heat up between Saudi Arabia and Canada.

Days after Saudi Arabia expelled Canada’s ambassador, the country has decided to freeze new trade deals and force Saudi students studying in Canada to leave.

The University of Waterloo says they have 84 students from Saudi Arabia enrolled and the majority of them are working on graduate programs.

The university believes about 90% of those students are on affected scholarships.

Wilfrid Laurier University says they had 15 students from country enrolled this past year and the University of Guelph has about 30 students affected.

The schools say they are monitoring the situation and have reached out to the students to offer support.