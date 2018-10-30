Students with the Avon Matiland School Board’s Soar Program learned what it was like to live with disabilities.

They used wheelchairs, crutches and eye masks to try to put themselves in others’ shoes.

“Kids are working through five workshops on auditory challenges, visual challenges, communication challenges and physical challenges,” said teacher Jessica Leney.

Julie Sawchuk was paralyzed after a bicycle crash three years ago.

She led the students through some of her daily challenges without the use of her legs.

Some students noticed the issues right away, while others could take some time to make the connection from the workshops to real life.

“That might happen right away, or it might take a little bit of time before they then are travelling with somebody who has a disability and then they realize, ‘Okay, these are the things we need to do,’” Sawchuk said.

The students headed out in Blyth to see how accessible different buildings and businesses were.