On the hottest day of the year so far many were turning to their air conditioners to keep them cool and comfortable on Monday.

However, many students in Waterloo Region were stuck in stifling classrooms without any air conditioning.

Students at Kitchener-Waterloo Collegiate and Vocational School say they’ve been having trouble concentrating because the classrooms are so hot.

"I get uncomfortable, I get sweaty. Everything is sweaty," says grade 10 student Gimder Roblero.

While parts of the school like the office and library are air conditioned, the classrooms are not.

Ian Gaudet, controller of faculty services with the Waterloo Region District School Board, says the difficulty lies in air conditioning older buildings such as Galt Collegiate Institute.

“A building that was built in 1852, the walls are about three feet thick,” says Gaudet. “It becomes quite complicated.”

School board trustee Cindy Watson says air conditioning is needed in all classes in order to help students learn and thrive.

She says only 55% of the 119 schools in the board are currently air conditioned.

Watson is putting forth a motion asking for more data on the current conditions in schools.

“It’s asking for the school board to measure temperatures and humidity levels in schools and classrooms that don’t have air conditioning,” she says.

Watson hopes the data will help develop a plan to have air conditioning installed in all schools.