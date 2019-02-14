

CTV Kitchener





University students are speaking out over what they’re calling a dangerous intersection in Waterloo.

Construction has blocked one lane to vehicle traffic and shut down part of the sidewalk near the intersection of University Avenue West and Lester Street.

Some students say it’s dangerous, as some walk onto the road to get around the construction or cross the busy street without a crosswalk or light.

“It’s scary, because I have to make sure there’s nothing coming on both sides,” explains Vishnu Jegatheeswaran, a student at Wilfrid Laurier University. “It’s a big gamble, and especially in the cold. The next light is all the way down there and I really don’t want to walk that far.”

In January, a 19 year old was hit crossing near the construction.

He later died from his injuries.