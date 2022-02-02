Students shifting from snow days to asynchronous learning days

While the wintry weather has caused tobogganing hillsin Kitchener to close, some students may be too busy with virtual schoolwork to enjoy outdoor activities anyway.

Last year, a new snow day policy was approved by both Waterloo Region's public and Catholic school boards allowing students to have asynchronous learning when schools are closed due to bad weather.

"The pandemic has certainly afford us opportunity to reach our students, whether they're virtual or whether they are face to face," said Judy Merkel, superintendent with the Waterloo Catholic District School Board. "We created activities where students can put the device away and be with parents or work independently just on activities that is still focused, but without the need of a device."

Snow day assignments are not teacher-led and are not part of the regular lesson plan.

With more winter storms in the near forecast, some parents say they want the expected snow days to just be regular snow days.

"Those are memories that we have that I think these kids are entitled to have too," saidparent Elaine Fischer. "Give them a day to just remember what it was like to be a kid."

Fellow parent Steven Conboy, however, thinks having the optional learning is welcomed.

"When there's extreme weather circumstances like extreme cold or these snow days, it's a good chance for her to work from home without missing out on any learning experience," said Conboy.

Merkel says the asynchronous learning model is to appease both sides and adds that inclement weather days count as instructional days.

"It's not meant to take up their day," said Merkel. "It's really just to engage them if they want to engage in it."

KITCHENER HILLS CLOSED FOR TOBOGANNING

For those looking to spend the Wednesday snow day tobogganing, however, options were limited in Kitchener.

Both McLennan Park and Hillside Park were closed due to weather conditions and safety concerns.

"Please respect and follow the signs that are put up," said Niall Lobley, director of parks for the city. "We're not trying to be party poopers or fun killers, but we really are trying to make sure that everybody can continue to use these places as safely as possible."

At McLennan Park, some tobogganers told CTV News they thought the hill was actually in good shape, but would leave if they were told to.

"We would respect it and probably leave, but we may as well come today," they said. "Nobody is here, doesn't seem that dangerous, nobody is really enforcing it, so might as well have some fun."

The City of Kitchener is encouraging residents make use of its outdoor rinks instead while hills are closed.

Meanwhile, outdoor rinks in the City of Cambridge are closed.

With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Stephanie Villella and Spencer Turcotte