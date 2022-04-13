Students learn where their food comes from at 'Bite of Brant'

It's a hands-on learning experience that teaches grade five students in Brant County where their food comes from.

With pandemic restrictions eased, more than 900 students will participate in the "Bite of Brant" field trip put on by the Brant Agricultural Awareness Committee.

"Grade fives are our target audience because they are our future decision makers," said committee chair Jean Emmott.

Emmott said this is also the age where children begin to be more independent.

“They are already consumers. At that age they go to the store on their own sometimes and may have input into some of their family's food decision making."

A total of 18 stations were set up, representing different commodities from the agri-food industry.

In groups, students rotated around the rooms to learn from each one.

They could see live animals such as beef cattle, a dairy cow, a goat and pigs.

Students also learned about everything from cider making, to grain variations, and were able to sit on a large tractor.

One student told CTV News she was learning a lot of new things.

“I didn’t know much about farming,” she said with a smile on her face.

“We got to learn how to milk a cow and I thought that was pretty cool,” another said.

They also learned about fundamentals including soil type and run-off comparisons through the use of a rainfall simulator.

“Agriculture is the number one industry in Brant County," said Emmott. "So we hope that teachers and students will gain a perspective in how important it is to our society and to the economic development of our communities."

'Bite of Brant' has been a tradition in the region since 1995, however, the event did not happen in 2019 or 2020.

In 2021 it took place as a modified virtual event for students due to the covid-19 pandemic.

“We've missed it the last couple of years and the kids were ecstatic to be here today,” Burford District Elementary School teacher Tara Oakley said.

Grand Erie District School Board Trustee Carol Ann Sloat was also on hand, happy to see the slow return of field trips.

“It’s wonderful to be out with the students again," she said. "The excitement, and just the noise.”