Students and staff from Waterloo-Oxford District Secondary School hosted a Christmas dinner on Wednesday for around 250 seniors from the area.

According to organizers, cooking began around 8:00 a.m. and it took about 100 volunteers to prepare the massive meal.

More than 110lbs of potatoes, several turkeys and dessert was served.

The event began at 5:30 p.m. and included a holiday show put on by the music and drama departments.

Organizers say planning for this big event began back in November.

“It’s different than our other events. This is outside our community, which is really good,” says Katelyn Yantzi a grade 12 student at Waterloo-Oxford.

Some students and staff say they are already looking forward to next year’s event.

With reporting from Virginia Wright