A silent auction at Huron Heights Secondary School helped raise money for a family need.

An annual event hosted by the leadership students, this year’s auction will go to help the Lessard family.

“It started back on October 24th, our class went out to just local businesses asking for donations, and this is purely run by, purely gifts donated by businesses, local businesses,” said Braxton Collins-Robb, a student.

The Lessards live in Kitchener with their five children. Three of them have special needs.

The funds raised will pay for medical costs and a small getaway for the family, something they’ve never had the chance to experience before.

The goal for this year’s auction is to raise more than in 2017, when the auction raised over $10,000.

Kitchener Rangers tickets, gift cards, baskets and gym memberships were available for bid.