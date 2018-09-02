

CTV Kitchener





Campuses across the city experienced gridlock as students brought their belongings to their new homes.

Mattresses strapped to roofs filled the streets as people crowded to get to their new homes.

Move-in day for students can be exciting and nervous, as many are living on their own for the first time.

That, coupled with a new community, can cause distress for any person.

Students moving into residences at the University of Waterloo, Wilfrid Laurier University and Conestoga College will spend the next few days acclimatizing to their new environments.

Orientation week follows move-in day, so people can learn their way around campus and make new friends.