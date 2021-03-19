Advertisement
Students at these Waterloo Region public schools can get asymptomatic COVID-19 tests this weekend
In this file photo, grade one teacher Heidi Dimou arranges the desks in line with physical distancing policy in her class at the Willingdon Elementary School in Montreal, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Share:
KITCHENER -- Students at seven public schools in Waterloo Region will be able to get asymptomatic COVID-19 tests this weekend.
A spokesperson for the Waterloo Region District School Board said testing will be available at Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Testing will be available for students at:
- Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute
- Eastwood Collegiate Institute
- JF Carmichael Public School
- Courtland Public School
- Queen Elizabeth Public School
- Suddaby Public School
- Sheppard Public School
Provincial guidelines say school boards need to offer testing for at least five per cent of their schools each week. For the WRDSB, that means a minimum of six schools need to offer testing for their students.