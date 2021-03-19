KITCHENER -- Students at seven public schools in Waterloo Region will be able to get asymptomatic COVID-19 tests this weekend.

A spokesperson for the Waterloo Region District School Board said testing will be available at Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Testing will be available for students at:

  • Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute
  • Eastwood Collegiate Institute
  • JF Carmichael Public School
  • Courtland Public School
  • Queen Elizabeth Public School
  • Suddaby Public School
  • Sheppard Public School

Provincial guidelines say school boards need to offer testing for at least five per cent of their schools each week. For the WRDSB, that means a minimum of six schools need to offer testing for their students.