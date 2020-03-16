KITCHENER -- Some students at St. Mary’s High School in Kitchener were sent a letter Monday warning that they may have been exposed to a person who later tested positive for COVID-19.

The letter doesn’t indicate who the individual is – student, teacher or staff member – only that they are “a member of the St. Mary’s High School community.”

Public Health say any possible exposure happened on March 9 and the letter was sent home with anyone who may have come in contact with the individual.

They warn the risk of exposure is low but they wanted to inform parents and members of the school as a precaution.

Public Health recommends that anyone who received a letter should self-monitor for symptoms for at least 14 days, starting from March 9.

If they develop a fever, cough or respiratory symptoms they are advised to self-isolate and follow-up with their healthcare provider and Public Health.

They say the individual is one of eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region.