ONTARIO -- Students and parents at Ontario's Catholic elementary and high schools will find out on Wednesday if their teachers will be in a legal strike position.

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Associations hold their strike vote differently than ETFO and OSSTF.

OECTA members across Ontario voted electronically, rather than having to attend meetings or rallies.

Local OECTA officials say this gives Catholic teachers a chance to vote either at home or at schools alone without the influence of a rally.

About 43,000 Catholic teachers had the opportunity to vote over the last 24 hours.

OECTA says at issue are larger classroom sizes and proposed cuts to 10,000 teachers across the province over the next five years.

Public elementary teachers are in a legal strike position for November 25, public high school teachers for November 18 and if Catholic teachers follow suit, their legal strike position could be in early December.