CAMBRIDGE -- Cheering and honking could be heard on a Cambridge Street Thursday afternoon in celebration to a recent Rosemount School graduate.

Perry Kuehl, 21, has autism and is one of the first students to graduate from Rosemount’s special needs program.

Perry watched the improvised ceremony while sitting in his front yard with his parents and brother.

Teachers and support workers drove by his house, honking their horns, and shouting words of encouragement.

Perry’s father, Scott Kuehl, says this a special moment for him and his family.

“Since we don’t know when his next celebration in his life is ever going to happen, I figured I’d try to do as much as I can to make this one as special as possible,” said Scott.