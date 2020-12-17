KITCHENER -- Picking up new hobbies has been a trend throughout the pandemic.

Calvin Michalski, a seventh grader from Waterloo, found a unique way to help pass the time in woodwork and carving.

“I just really like the process because it takes a while to carve and also it's quite satisfying to finally be done a carving,” said Michalski.

He began with simple designs for walking sticks, and quickly realized he had a passion for whittling and carving; creating wooden masterpieces like wood spirit statues, owls, cups and more.

In the spring, he decided he wanted to share his work with the community starting his own business called Calvin & Hobbies.

“I think people are pretty surprised and impressed when they find out that he is only 12 and that he's doing such detailed work,” said Erin Michalski, Calvin's mom.

He has ventured into carving more intricate pieces, and his family helped him make a website and promote his work on social media.

Michalski is grateful for the support from the wood carving community from right across the country, who have even sent him pieces of wood and tools, so he can continue growing and working on his craft.

“Me and another YouTuber sent him some like prime wood to carve. It’s nice to see a young kid that age getting into the wood carving, said Jordy Johnsn, the owner of Carving Fusion in British Columbia and a carving community mentor to Michalski.

“I’ve been getting a lot of support and I can also see other peoples carvings, and a lot of peoples carvings are really, really cool,” said Michalski.

He’s only been in business for a few months, but reaction to his work has been overwhelmingly positive.

“He’s doing something so unique and seeing it through in such a mature way for such a young guy, that i absolutely just wanted to support him,” said Jennifer Ross, a Calvin & Hobbies customer.

“He had actually written out a whole thing asking for a testimonial when I went to pick it up. So it was just very cool to see somebody that could have just handed it to me and said here you go. He had it all written out,” said Lori Teskey another Calvin & Hobbies customer.

He is writing out a long-term plan to continue carving out a career in woodworking when he grows up.