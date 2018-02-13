

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police say a student was the victim of an attempted robbery in the Huron Park area of Kitchener.

Police say the male youth had just gotten off the school bus at 3:40 p.m. in the area of Maitland and Rochefort Streets on Monday.

According to police, the suspect was showing a knife when he asked the student to hand over his wallet and cellphone.

The student was able to fend off the attacker who took off on foot empty-handed.

The victim suffered minor injuries but police say he did not need medical attention.

Police are searching for the suspect who they describe as a white man, 5’10’’, with a medium build. He was wearing all black clothing and a black bandana over his face.

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating the incident.