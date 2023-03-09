Student stabbed at Flesherton, Ont. high school

A student was stabbed at a Flesherton high school Thursday and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

First responders were called to Grey Highlands Secondary School around 10:15 a.m. for a report of an injured student.

The school was put into lockdown for a period of time, but it has since been lifted.

No other injuries were reported.

Police say two students have been taken into custody.

No word on what, if any, changes they’re facing.

As of 2 p.m., officers were still gathering evidence at the school.

OPP say their investigation is ongoing and it is considered an isolated incident.

They added that the school officials have reached out to parents.

More to come…