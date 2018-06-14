A local high school student never forgot the care her grandfather received in his final months and she used that gratitude to create an award-winning school project.

Emma Braga, a grade 10 student at St. Benedict Catholic Secondary School, was asked to create a presentation on a local charity as part of her civics class.

“Right away I thought of Lisaard House,” says Braga. “I really wanted to give back to the community because they did so much for my family.”

Braga’s grandfather passed away in 2010 when she was just eight years old. She says it’s the support they provided for her and her family that left an impression in her mind.

She asked her classmate, Weldon Hovey, to assist her with the project. Hovey lost his grandfather the same week Braga lost her grandfather.

The school presentation was a success and Braga was awarded a $5000 donation to give to the Lisaard House.

“I had to hold back tears,” says Braga. “I looked at Weldon and we froze for a second, we didn’t know what to do.”

Resident care manager, Kate Wiens, says the money will go towards the hospice’s legacy and music therapy programs.

“It was so wonderful and I know how much it meant to Emma, which made it mean ever so much more to us,” says Wiens.

Braga says in the future she plans to volunteer at Lisaard House and participate in the annual hike for hospice.