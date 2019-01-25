

A 13-year-oldis asking for donations after shoveling snow so he can help a youth worker at his school afford a $140,000 procedure.

Renee Darrell says she has a cystic lesion in her brain and requires a critical surgery in Australia.

She says the lesion is collapsing the passage way that delivers cerebral spinal fluid, which causes constant pressure and throbbing migraines.

“I wake up in pain, I go to bed in pain,” she said. “There’s constant pressure. It feels like my brain’s going to explode from the inside out.”

Even with her debilitating headaches, she says doctors in Canada have dismissed her symptoms and her only option is a $140,000 procedure in Australia.

When John Klaussen, a student she had been helping for two years, found out, he said he’d do anything to help.

“She’s just always happy,” he said. “She’s always smiling. She just understands me more than all the other teachers do.”

An online fundraising campaign has raised more than $37,000 for Darrell in a week.

In two days, Klaussen has shoveled more than a dozen driveways and raised $365.

“When his mom told me what he was doing, it literally brought tears to my eyes,” said Darrell.

Klaussen’s mother, Amanda Kuehl, has been helping along the way, driving him around the region on request.

“There’s so many things that it is teaching him,” she said. “Compassion and empathy, everything that, as parents, we try to instill in our kids.”

“If I can do something to help her with the pain that she feels so she can continue to be a happy person, then I would do that,” said Klaussen.

He adds that he will continue to shovel driveways until Darrell has enough money or until the snow has stopped, whichever comes first.

Darrell says that a surgeon in Australia has agreed to do the procedure, but needs to be paid up front. She will also need to stay in the country for at least two weeks afterwards.