

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - A physical altercation between two students left one of them in hospital with serious injuries.

Police say they responded to the call near St. Benedict Catholic Secondary School on Thursday at around 11:45 a.m.

During the altercation, one of the students reportedly made a threat.

Police investigated and found it was unviable.

One of them was taken to hospital but has since been treated and released.

Officials are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Should you wish to stay anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers instead at 1-800-222-8477.