

CTV Kitchener





One person has been charged after another suffered serious head injuries on the University of Guelph campus.

Police say they responded to a disturbance on Thursday that resulted in a 21-year-old man being taken to hospital for his injuries.

A following investigation has led to a 20-year-old man, a U of G student, being arrested.

He was charged with aggravated assault. His identity was not made public.

The man is scheduled to appear in a Guelph courtroom on May 21.

Any witnesses who may have seen the incident are being asked to contact police.