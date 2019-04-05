Featured
Student charged after assault on U of G campus
A sign is seen at the entrance to the University of Guelph on Friday, March 24, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Hannah Yoon)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, April 5, 2019 6:22PM EDT
One person has been charged after another suffered serious head injuries on the University of Guelph campus.
Police say they responded to a disturbance on Thursday that resulted in a 21-year-old man being taken to hospital for his injuries.
A following investigation has led to a 20-year-old man, a U of G student, being arrested.
He was charged with aggravated assault. His identity was not made public.
The man is scheduled to appear in a Guelph courtroom on May 21.
Any witnesses who may have seen the incident are being asked to contact police.