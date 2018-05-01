Featured
Student arrested over BB gun on school bus
Brantford Police Service headquarters on Elgin Street in Brantford, Ont., are seen on Nov. 23, 2012. (CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, May 1, 2018 1:22PM EDT
A Brantford teen is facing charges after allegedly bringing a BB gun onto a school bus.
Brantford police say they were contacted just after 8 a.m. Tuesday with a report that a person with a BB gun had been seen getting onto a bus near Clarence and Sheridan streets.
Police say they found the bus and arrested an 18-year-old man for possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace.
There were no injuries reported, police say, and no threats made involving the gun.
The bus continued on its route following the arrest.