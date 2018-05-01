

CTV Kitchener





A Brantford teen is facing charges after allegedly bringing a BB gun onto a school bus.

Brantford police say they were contacted just after 8 a.m. Tuesday with a report that a person with a BB gun had been seen getting onto a bus near Clarence and Sheridan streets.

Police say they found the bus and arrested an 18-year-old man for possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace.

There were no injuries reported, police say, and no threats made involving the gun.

The bus continued on its route following the arrest.