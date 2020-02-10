KITCHENER -- Police say they've arrested a Wilfrid Laurier University student after he allegedly threatened to carry out a shooting on campus.

According to a news release, the threat was posted on social media on Feb. 6.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service, along with the Wilfrid Laurier Special Constable Service and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, were able to arrest the suspect.

The 18-year-old man, who has not been publicly named, was charged with uttering threats.

Police say they don't believe there are any credible threats to public safety.