Structure, six vehicles destroyed in raceway fire: police
Two Ontario Provincial Police cruisers are seen in this undated file photo.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, August 13, 2018 12:27PM EDT
Haldimand County OPP were investigating a fire at the Toronto Motorsports Park in Cayuga.
Paramedics responded after witnesses reported a structure engulfed in flames around 4:00 a.m. Monday.
The investigation has determined that campers on the property were awakened by the fire at the structure, which contained six vehicles.
Haldimand County Fire Services extinguished the fire, but the building and the vehicles within were destroyed.
No injuries have been reported.
Police have not deduced whether or not it is suspicious.
There was no estimate of damages, and the fire remains under investigation.