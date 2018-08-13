

CTV Kitchener





Haldimand County OPP were investigating a fire at the Toronto Motorsports Park in Cayuga.

Paramedics responded after witnesses reported a structure engulfed in flames around 4:00 a.m. Monday.

The investigation has determined that campers on the property were awakened by the fire at the structure, which contained six vehicles.

Haldimand County Fire Services extinguished the fire, but the building and the vehicles within were destroyed.

No injuries have been reported.

Police have not deduced whether or not it is suspicious.

There was no estimate of damages, and the fire remains under investigation.