Structure fire in Brantford damages multiple townhomes

Brantford -

Fire crews responded to calls for a structure fire affecting multiple townhomes in Brantford early Monday morning.

Firefighters say they arrived to the scene on Grey Street around 6:15 a.m. and found approximately 10 townhomes fully engulfed in the flames. The homes were under construction.

No injuries were reported and an investigation is ongoing.

Brantford Fire Services has yet to announce if the incident is being considered suspicious.

A cost for damages has not been released.