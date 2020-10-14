KITCHENER -- It was another mild and fairly sunny day in southern Ontario Wednesday, with increased clouds through the day and the chance of showers in the evening.

Viewers spotted sun halos Wednesday afternoon:

Erica Dennis, Kitchener

Joy Tomasevic

There is the chance of showers Wednesday evening and Thursday and although we can expect dry periods, conditions are forecast to remain mainly cloudy Thursday.

Winds will be on the gusty side too. A southwest wind 30-50 km/h will transition to become westerly, behind the front temperatures will fall in the afternoon.

Conditions clear out Friday for most of the area, with lingering showers for areas closer to Georgian Bay. Friday features sunshine for Waterloo Region, accompanied by temperatures below seasonal. Values will struggle to climb to the double digits, with an overnight low into early Saturday near if not below the freezing mark.

A sunny Saturday with chilly temperatures and a mix of sun and clouds Sunday with the chance of showers developing. Periods of rain move in to start the work-week Monday.