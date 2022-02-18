Strong winds, potential for more snow in Waterloo-Wellington Saturday
Environment Canada has issued a blowing snow advisory for Waterloo Region and Wellington County, with an Alberta Clipper expected to bring strong winds and and more snow to southern Ontario Saturday.
Winds gusting between 70 to 80 km/h are expected, with areas of near zero visibility due to snow and blowing snow Saturday morning and afternoon.
The white stuff will begin to fall across the region Friday night and could accumulate 5 to 10 cm by the end of Saturday.
Very strong northwesterly winds are expected to develop Saturday morning causing hazardous blowing snow conditions. Strong winds will weaken gradually Saturday evening.
"Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero," said Environment Canada. "Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance."
BLIZZARD WARNINGS IN THE NORTH
Blizzard warnings are also in effect for the following areas:
• Listowel - Milverton - Northern Perth County
• Wingham - Blyth - Northern Huron County
• Listowel - Milverton - Northern Perth County
• Wingham - Blyth - Northern Huron County
In these areas, winds are expected to gust up to 70 to 90 km/h and 6 to 12 cm of snow could accumulate.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police make over 100 arrests in Ottawa, accuse protesters of assaulting officers
Large groups of police officers are moving in on protesters in downtown Ottawa, making over 100 arrests, including high profile organizers Tamara Lich, Chris Barber and Pat King, during an intense clash with the demonstrators who refuse to leave the area.
BREAKING | Live updates: Police move in on Ottawa protesters
Police are ramping up their operations in Ottawa, making arrests and squaring off with the protesters who have been encamped in the downtown core for weeks.
Biden is 'convinced' Putin has decided to invade Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden said Friday that he is 'convinced' Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine, including an assault on the capital, as tensions spiked along the country's militarized line with attacks that the West said could be 'false-flag' operations meant to establish a pretext for invasion.
MPs to resume debating Emergencies Act on Saturday after police crack down on protest
Members of Parliament will get back to debating the Emergencies Act on Saturday, a day after the House of Commons cancelled its sitting amid a police crackdown on the trucker protest in downtown Ottawa.
'A lot to look forward to': Ottawa residents relieved as police clear protests
After 22 days of honking horns and diesel fumes, some Ottawa residents are expressing relief after police began clearing protesters from the downtown core.
'Get the kids out of there': Ottawa police urge protesting parents to remove children
Ottawa police are urging trucker convoy protesters to remove their children as they clear out protest sites.
Here's what we know about the police operation to end the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation
Ottawa police have arrested over 100 people and towed 21 trucks so far as they work to retake downtown streets from the 'Freedom Convoy' protest.
Checkpoints near border as B.C. RCMP prepare for Lower Mainland-bound convoy
The RCMP has set up checkpoints in Surrey, B.C., as police prepare to deal with another protest convoy of big rigs and passenger vehicles making its way from the Interior to the Lower Mainland.
Judge extends injunction barring protesters at Ambassador Bridge indefinitely
An Ontario judge has extended the injunction to stop blockades from forming at the Ambassador Bridge international border crossing.
London
-
Calls for London to ban hate symbols after Confederate flags sighted
Calls are growing for the City of London to prohibit symbols of hate for public display.
-
Port Bruce, Ont. residents evacuated following flooding
A number of residents in Port Bruce, Ont. have been forced out of their homes because of rising flood waters along the Catfish Creek Watershed.
-
‘There’s pent up demand’: Travel bookings increase as COVID-19 testing changes near
Things are looking up at the London International Airport.
Windsor
-
First-degree murder charges laid in double homicide of Windsor and Toronto women
The Niagara Regional Police Service has upgraded charges in a double homicide of a 20-year-old Windsor woman and an 18-year-old Toronto woman in Fort Erie, Ont.
-
Judge extends injunction barring protesters at Ambassador Bridge indefinitely
An Ontario judge has extended the injunction to stop blockades from forming at the Ambassador Bridge international border crossing.
-
Two Windsor women charged with murder and aiding suicide in death of 79-year-old
Windsor police have charged two women with first-degree murder and aiding suicide after the death of a 79-year-old woman.
Barrie
-
Two Barrie residents face dozens of charges in series of catalytic converter thefts
Two Barrie residents accused of stealing catalytic converters face dozens of charges following a four-month police investigation.
-
Head-on collision in Springwater Township sends one to hospital
Police responded to a head-on collision in Springwater Township late Friday morning that sent one person to the hospital.
-
Driver wanted for 'intentionally' crashing into OPP cruisers and taking off
Provincial police officers hope to track down a prohibited driver accused of crashing into several OPP cruisers with a stolen vehicle while trying to flee police in Orangeville.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury's rent market tightens as demand exceeds supply
A new report from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation found Greater Sudbury's vacancy rate has dipped to 1.8 per cent, a low the city hasn't seen in roughly 10 years.
-
Sudbury volunteer receives June Callwood award
A Sudbury woman has been recognized for her outstanding achievement in volunteering.
-
Entomica proposes new butterfly house for Sault Ste. Marie
Entomica is seeking approval from the City of Sault Ste. Marie, to create a new butterfly house community centre.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police arrest over 100 people as officers move to clear convoy protest
Ottawa police have arrested more than 100 people as the operation continues to retake downtown streets from the trucker convoy occupation.
-
Here's what we know about the police operation to end the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation
Ottawa police have arrested over 100 people and towed 21 trucks so far as they work to retake downtown streets from the 'Freedom Convoy' protest.
-
Ottawa police chief to convoy protesters: ‘Get kids out of there’
Ottawa’s police chief says it “shocks and surprises” him to see children inside the red zone as police move in to end the occupation of downtown Ottawa.
Toronto
-
Ontario judge orders up to $20 million of protesters' cash, cryptocurrency frozen
As police worked to arrest organizers of the convoy blockading Ottawa in downtown streets, a different kind of enforcement was playing out in court, where a group of citizens secured an order freezing millions in assets belonging to convoy fundraisers and organizers.
-
Ford says he'll follow top doctor's advice on lifting Ontario's mask mandates which could come by mid-March
Premier Doug Ford’s decision on whether or not to lift mask mandates in public places in Ontario will be based on the advice of the province’s top doctor, who said that the recommendation could come as soon as mid-March.
-
Vaccination requirement for fans at Toronto Raptors, Leafs' games to be lifted on March 1
Fans catching a game at Scotiabank Arena will no longer need to show proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 next month when the Ontario government plans to drop its proof-of-vaccination system.
Montreal
-
Young woman's death on Mile End train tracks brings fresh anger to old stalemate over safe crossing
The 31-year-old hit by a train while on an errand was described as quiet but 'forceful,' a talented artist. The city says it's trying again to lobby for a street-level crosswalk over the tracks, but maintains it won't build a raised footbridge, which it has the right to do.
-
Liberal MNA calls for full ban on humiliating 'weigh-ins' at CEGEP; minister refuses
A Liberal MNA is calling for the Quebec government to ban the practice of weighing students in CEGEP, saying students have reported recent experiences that are humiliating and can harm those with an eating disorder.
-
Low attendance so far at round-two of 'freedom' protests in Quebec City
Most Quebec City demonstrators have abandoned their posts in front of the National Assembly for what was supposed to kick off round-two of protests against COVID-19 health measures.
Atlantic
-
Thousands without power as storm moves through the Maritimes
Thousands of people were without power and many schools were closed in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick Friday as yet another storm brings wet and windy weather to the Maritimes.
-
Family of Cape Breton man killed in a hit-and-run speaks out looking for answers
The family of a Cape Breton man who was killed in a recent hit-and-run accident is speaking out in hopes someone will come forward with answers.
-
Hospitalizations in Nova Scotia stabilize; 66 in a COVID-19 designated unit Friday
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting four new hospital admissions related to COVID-19 on Friday, along with seven discharges.
Winnipeg
-
Rural Manitoba educator concerned about snow day pileup for students
A school division in Manitoba’s Interlake region is on the verge of having a record amount of snow days this year with the worst of the winter weather still to come.
-
Homicide of beer vendor employee sparks Workplace Safety and Health investigation
Manitoba Workplace Safety and Health is investigating a beer vendor business after an employee found injured on the job early Tuesday died in hospital in an incident Winnipeg police are treating as a homicide.
-
Public hoarding by-law being looked at by City Hall to help with homelessness
A Winnipeg city councillor is looking at ways to address public hoarding at bus shelters and homeless encampments.
Calgary
-
Calgary police officers deployed to Ottawa
Calgary Police Service officers have been deployed to Ottawa to assist with efforts to clear a massive protest in the nation's capital.
-
Alberta budget breakdown: Premier says more money for healthcare, opposition worries where it will end up
Alberta's provincial budget will be released Feb. 24 and the premier is already dropping hints around what to expect.
-
Hearings for accused in Coutts border blockade pushed to March
Four Alberta men accused of plotting to kill Mounties during the Coutts border blockade had court hearings postponed to next month on Friday.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 8 deaths, hospitalizations under 1,500
There are 1,494 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, 116 of whom are in ICU. The province reported eight deaths caused by COVID-19 increasing the death toll to 3,830.
-
'Police should have been there': Edmonton woman says she was verbally assaulted by protesters during 'Freedom Convoy'
For the first time since immigrating to Edmonton 11 years ago, Michelle Peters-Jones no longer feels safe in her own city.
-
Police make over 100 arrests in Ottawa, accuse protesters of assaulting officers
Large groups of police officers are moving in on protesters in downtown Ottawa, making over 100 arrests, including high profile organizers Tamara Lich, Chris Barber and Pat King, during an intense clash with the demonstrators who refuse to leave the area.
Vancouver
-
Surveillance images released as Mounties investigate attack at B.C. pipeline work site
Coastal GasLink has released surveillance images of several people near its under-construction natural gas pipeline in northern B.C., as police investigate a reported violent attack by roughly 20 people that happened early Thursday.
-
COVID-19 in B.C.: 5 deaths, declining hospitalizations in final update of the week
B.C.'s Ministry of Health attributed five more deaths to COVID-19 in its final pandemic update of the week on Friday.
-
Tenant awarded $22K after being evicted by B.C. landlord who didn't move in
A B.C. woman who was unfairly evicted after a new landlord purchased the property she'd been renting for years has been awarded 12 months' rent for her trouble.