Strong winds, potential for more snow in Waterloo-Wellington Saturday

Environment Canada has issued a blowing snow advisory for Waterloo Region and Wellington County, with an Alberta Clipper expected to bring strong winds and and more snow to southern Ontario Saturday.

Winds gusting between 70 to 80 km/h are expected, with areas of near zero visibility due to snow and blowing snow Saturday morning and afternoon.

The white stuff will begin to fall across the region Friday night and could accumulate 5 to 10 cm by the end of Saturday.

Very strong northwesterly winds are expected to develop Saturday morning causing hazardous blowing snow conditions. Strong winds will weaken gradually Saturday evening.

"Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero," said Environment Canada. "Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance."

BLIZZARD WARNINGS IN THE NORTH

Blizzard warnings are also in effect for the following areas:

• Listowel - Milverton - Northern Perth County

• Wingham - Blyth - Northern Huron County

In these areas, winds are expected to gust up to 70 to 90 km/h and 6 to 12 cm of snow could accumulate.