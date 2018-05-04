Severe thunderstorms were a potential threat to Waterloo-Wellington and other parts of southern Ontario as a cold front was expected to sweep through the area Friday afternoon.

Environment Canada issued a thunderstorm watch for an area stretching from Owen Sound in the northwest to Peterborough in the northeast, stretching as far south as Huron-Perth, Waterloo Region and the Guelph area.

In those areas, Environment Canada said, there was potential for storms strong enough to damage weak buildings, break branches off of trees and overturn vehicles.

The biggest risk was expected to come from the wind, which was expecting to gust to 100 km/h at times.

In an area stretching from Windsor through Oxford-Brant and into the southern part of the Greater Toronto Area, a wind warning was in place.

While severe thunderstorms were not expected in that part of the province, Environment Canada said the cold front would bring gusts of 90 to 100 km/h. A wind warning was in place for almost all of southern Ontario.

The Long Point Region Conservation Authority had issued a flood watch, as the winds were expected to cause water levels along the Lake Erie shore to surge Friday evening.

The LPRCA warned that surge levels could reach 2 metres at Port Colborne and 1.6 metres at Long Point, with waves expected to peak above 2.24 metres Friday evening. Flooding was expected in low-lying areas along the shoreline.

Winds were expected to diminish Friday night as conditions cleared.